What you need to know about frostbite

Much of the Fox 47 viewing area is under a wind chill advisory this chilly Friday morning.

That advisory means things like hypothermia and frostbite can happen quickly if you're not careful.

Here's what you need to know:

When the wind chill is zero to 15 degrees below zero -- it only takes about half an hour or an hour for exposed skin to get frostbite.

That time is cut in half when the wind chill is between negative fifteen and thirty degrees below zero.

It takes less than ten to fifteen minutes to get frostbite when the wind chill is negative thirty to 50 degrees below zero.