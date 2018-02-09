What to do when you're out of snow days

Several Mid-Michigan schools have already canceled class ahead of Thursday's snow. But what happens when there are no more snow days to use?

The Ingham Intermediate School District Superintendent, Scott Koenigscknecht told FOX 47 that schools have a couple of options, after all six of their allowed snow days are used up.

"One is to go later and deeper into June and that's happened in the past," said superintendent Scott Koenigsknecht.

Deeper doesn't actually mean that deep. Koenigsknecht said going deeper into June most likely means only a day or two to make up for the extra snow day. The second option calls for some type of negotiation of the calendar.

"To maybe shorten spring break by a day, that obviously has to be approved and agreed on by the union in those school districts," said Koenigsknecht.

Not to mention that time is mainly planned out for vacations.

And the third option would be to add a little time to the school day. The superintendent told us that the governor has allowed in the past for schools to add minutes or hours to make up for too many snow days. But based on his research and experience he tells me his option would be to go deeper into June.

"Research will show you that by extended the school day by 10-15 minutes that does not have a positive and significant impact on academics for students, and that's really what we're here to do is to help student achievement," said Koenigsknecht.

Most districts still have snow days left, but a few are down to their last day or two.

