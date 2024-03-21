What To Do When Flood Waters Rise

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week continues as we talk about flooding. Severe weather season in Michigan is the states most wet season. Our neighborhoods tend to accumulate just over 17 inches of rainfall during this time. Flooding doesn't just happen whenever it rains. Flooding tends to happen in instances of severe weather or general thunderstorms when storms can produce high rainfall rates that make it hard for the surface to recede the water.

Ponding and clogged storm drains allow for flooding to take place on streets and other localized areas. Low elevated locations are also prone to flooding as when water isn't properly disposed finds itself receding to low level areas.

When a Flood or Flash Flood is warned, it is best to take action and move to the highest ground. When a flood advisory is issued, it is best to be aware since there could be a flood due to the atmospheric circumstances happening that day. In a flood watch it is best to be prepared and make sure that you have an emergency kit packed with essentials.

