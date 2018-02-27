"What to do after the flood" meetings scheduled in Lansing

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 42°
People in Lansing impacted by the recent flooding can find out how to get the help they need as they return back to their homes.
The city is hosting a meeting at the Allen Neighborhood Center on East Kalamazoo Street Tuesday night at 7 PM.
The Lansing Emergency Management Team will have information regarding flood insurance, ways to protect your home from future floods, and info on how you can get rid of your trash.
If you can't make Tuesday's meeting, there are other ones planned for Wednesday and Thursday.