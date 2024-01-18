What an independent consulting firm found on MSP policing policies and racial disparities

LANSING, Mich. — An Independent consulting firm CNA, determined there is no evidence of widespread discriminatory policing practices in the Michigan State Police.

CNA conducted an 18-month evaluation commissioned by MSP as part of their five-point plan to address racial disparities in traffic stops.

In 2022, previous research conducted by The School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University identified the presence of racial and ethnic disparities in MSP traffic stops. This new report sought to determine if it was based on widespread policing practices.

CNA'S report included 54 findings and associated recommendations that highlight strong policies as well as policies that could use some work.

If you would like to view Michigan State Police’s response and a copy of the report, click here.

