Wet snow causing trouble on the roads

Two occupants of a four-door sedan ended up in the hospital Thursday afternoon after their car went off the road.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in White Oak Township on M-52 and Iosco Road.

The car was driving south on M-52 when it hit some slush and swerved off the road.

Local fire personnel told FOX 47 that two people were in the car and both taken to the hospital to be checked out, but appeared to be okay.

The car hit a utility pole causing the transformer to land on the vehicle.

Authorities needed to wait for the power company to arrive and turn off the power to the pole before they could remove the car from the road.