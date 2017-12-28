Western Michigan University student killed in drive-by shooting

The campus of Western Michigan University is in mourning after a male cheerleader was gunned down in a drive-by shooting while on holiday break in Detroit.

18-year-old freshman Damond Carpenter was killed last Friday on the city's east side.

Police are investigating what happened.

Family and friends gathered Wednesday night at a vigil demanding justice for Carpenter.

"If it takes twelve years from now, I'm still going to be there. You know my son will have justice," said Carpenter's mother at the vigil.

"He didn't deserve this at all. Period"

Detroit police say two other men were also shot and are both in serious condition.

Police don't believe that Carpenter was the intended target in the shooting.

Carpenter was set to celebrate his 19th birthday on New Year's Day.

His mom says he was studying mechanical engineering at Western.