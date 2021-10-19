West Michigan missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

HART, Mich. — We're learning that among the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti several of them are from West Michigan.

We're told members of the Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County knew their fellow members were kidnapped on Saturday as they were traveling from an orphanage in Port-au-Prince.

The mission trip was not sponsored by the church but rather the group was with the Ohio-based missionary group Christian Aid Ministries.

Representative Bill Huizenga says he is working with the state department and the Biden administration to bring the missionaries home safely.

The country is listed under a level 4 "do not travel advisory" by the state department.

One of Haiti's most powerful gangs is believed to be behind the kidnappings.

According to the Wall Street Journal, they are asking for $17 million, equal to $1 million for each of those who were kidnapped. Now, the FBI is involved.