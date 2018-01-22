Wayne State celebrating 150th birthday with kickoff event

FOX 47 News
9:34 AM, Jan 22, 2018
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wayne State University is turning 150, and the Detroit school is preparing to kick off a yearlong Sesquicentennial Celebration .

An event next Friday in the Community Arts Auditorium will include a representation of the university's history through student performances, a commemorative video and a birthday cake for attendees.

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson says the event offers a chance to "celebrate the scholarship, research, innovation and creativity" during the school's "first 150 years."

The Detroit Medical College, a Wayne State predecessor, was founded by five Civil War physicians in 1868.