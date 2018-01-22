Wayne State celebrating 150th birthday with kickoff event

Wayne State University is turning 150, and the Detroit school is preparing to kick off a yearlong Sesquicentennial Celebration .

An event next Friday in the Community Arts Auditorium will include a representation of the university's history through student performances, a commemorative video and a birthday cake for attendees.

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson says the event offers a chance to "celebrate the scholarship, research, innovation and creativity" during the school's "first 150 years."

The Detroit Medical College, a Wayne State predecessor, was founded by five Civil War physicians in 1868.