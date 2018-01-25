Wayne County Man Wins $300,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery's Holiday Magic Instant Game

LANSING, Mich. - A Wayne County man got a Christmas stocking stuffed with cash thanks to a Holiday Magic ticket worth $300,000.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, received the winning ticket as a gift from his wife in his stocking on Christmas. The winning ticket was bought at the Exxon gas station, located at 23405 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

“My wife put two tickets in my stocking and I scratched them on Christmas night,” said the player. “I was stunned that I won $300,000 and when I showed my wife the ticket, her jaw dropped.

“I tried to stay calm, but she was so excited. She kept hiding the ticket in different spots around the house.”

The lucky 58-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters on Wednesday to claim his prize. With his winnings he plans to invest for his retirement. His work schedule kept him from claiming the big prize sooner.

“I can’t believe it happened to me. You never plan on winning, but when you do it’s amazing,” the player said.

Players have won nearly $10 million playing Holiday Magic, which launched in October 2017. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.

In 2017, Lottery players won more than $960 million playing instant games.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE