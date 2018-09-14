Waverly students to receive free breakfast and lunch

FOX 47 News Partner , Jordan McGowen
6:15 AM, Sep 14, 2018
6:30 AM, Sep 14, 2018

School meals are free for students in Lansing's Waverly School District this year. The district received a grant from the USDA to pay for free breakfast and lunch in all six of its schools.

Waverly students used to receive a free lunch only if they met certain qualifications.

Superintendent Kelly Blake is encouraging parents to take advantage of the program.

