Waverly students to receive free breakfast and lunch

Lansing, Mich. - School meals are free for students in Lansing's Waverly School District this year.
The district received a grant from the USDA to pay for free breakfast and lunch in all six of its schools.
Waverly students used to receive a free lunch only if they met certain qualifications.
Superintendent Kelly Blake is encouraging parents to take advantage of the program.