Waverly schools placed under lockdown as a precaution following threat

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — An investigation is underway after Waverly schools were put on lockdown.

Logan Bailey, the Director of Public & Governmental Affairs in Eaton County tell us that the high school received a threat through a call earlier this morning, which the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating.

UPDATE: Neighborhood reporter Will Lemmink with what we know about the lockdown at Waverly Schools:

We are told that there has been no act of violence, but the lockdown was placed as a precaution on all the schools in the district.

All students at the high school were dismissed early out of an abundance of caution.

The Sheriff's office tells us local businesses have decided to place themselves on lockdown too.

At this time, the lockdown for the schools is still underway.

Stay with FOX47 news as we learn more about this investigation.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.