WATCH: United Way, FOX 47 Recognize Volunteer of the Year Nominees

Josh Carter
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 02, 2024
LANSING, Mich. — FOX 47 News is proud to partner with the United Way of South Central Michigan to recognize this year's nominees for Volunteer of the Year.

Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks as we introduce you to the volunteers and show you the tremendous impact that they're making on our community.

The winner will be announced in late April!

Watch the Video above to see the nominees for Volunteer of the Year.

