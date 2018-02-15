WATCH LIVE: Florida shooter suspect court appearance

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 5:54PM EST expiring February 15 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 3:11PM EST expiring February 15 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne

Dense Fog Advisory issued February 15 at 12:27PM EST expiring February 15 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne

Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 18 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Advisory issued February 15 at 9:50AM EST expiring February 16 at 11:49AM EST in effect for: Clinton