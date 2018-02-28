WATCH LIVE: Ceremony for Billy Graham's lying in honor at U.S. Capitol

FOX 47 News
10:23 AM, Feb 28, 2018
9 mins ago

The U.S. Capitol, where legislation is born and named. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Copyright Getty Images
10:50 AM   
The President, the First Lady, the Vice President, Mrs. Pence, the Speaker, the Senate Majority Leader, and the House and Senate Chaplains enter the Rotunda from the South Entrance escorted by the Deputy Sergeants at Arms
10:55 AM 
The remains of the Reverend Billy Graham enter the Capitol Rotunda escorted by the Sergeants at Arms, David Bruce and family
11:00 AM         
The Arrival Ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda begins:                         

Invocation: Chaplain, United State House of Representatives
Remarks: Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell,  House Speaker Paul Ryan, President Trump Musical Selection performed by Michael W. Smith 
Presentation of Wreaths by Majority Leader Mcconnell, Speaker Ryan, President Trump and First Lady 
Benediction: Chaplain, United States Senate
12:00 Noon        
Organized departure from Rotunda past casket coordinated by Sergeants at Arms 

LENGTH:  APPROX. 1 HR 10 MIN 
PLACE:  WASHINGTON, D.C.

 

WATCH COVERAGE BELOW:

 

 