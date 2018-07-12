WATCH: #LipSyncBattle Bath Township PD vs East Lansing PD

Police departments across the country are competing in a battle for bragging rights in the form of a lip sync challenge.

Now the social media trend has spread to Mid-Michigan.

The Bath Township Police Department issued the initial challenge to the East Lansing Police Department last week when a Bath Township officer lip-synced "Let It Go" from the movie Frozen in his squad car.

The East Lansing Police Department did not back down from Bath Township PD's challenge.

Several ELPD officers answered the challenge but said it took them a while to post their response because they had to travel quite far down some country roads to find their way back home.

The East Lansing Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page, showing officers traveling through Bath Township and lip-syncing John Denver's hit "Take Me Home, Country Road."