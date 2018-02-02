WATCH - Father who lunged at Nassar released

Day two of the Nassar sentencing hearing in Eaton County was disrupted when a father of three of the survivors lunged at Nassar.

Randall Margraves swore at Nassar, and then requested five minutes alone with him. The judge informed him that would not be allowed, and he lunged at the defendant.

Margraves was taken out of the courtroom and into police custody. People in the gallery were crying as police took Margrave into custody.

Randall Margraves was in front of judge Cunningham at 12:10pm Friday after being held in contempt of court. He has been held in a holding cell since being taken down by Sheriff's Deputies.

He had heard his daughters statements for the first time, and became emotional.

Judge Cunningham pointed out that Margraves heard new information during the hearing. She does not tolerate, or condone, any violent action. "What's best here is that we take this horrible tragedy and we learn to educate people."

He was found in contempt of court, and has been released without a fine or jail time. He apologized to the court for his actions.

His lawyer says there could still be criminal charges.