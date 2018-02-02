WATCH - Father of 3 survivors lunges at Nassar in court

Day two of the Nassar sentencing hearing in Eaton County was disrupted when a father of three of the survivors lunged at Nassar.

Randall Margraves swore at Nassar, and then requested five minutes alone with him. The judge informed him that would not be allowed, and he lunged at the defendant.

Margraves was taken out of the courtroom and into police custody. People in the gallery were crying as police took Margrave into custody.