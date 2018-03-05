Warm weather brings visitors to Northern Michigan wineries

The recent warm weather in Michigan has helped bring more people to Northern Michigan wineries.

The weather created quite the buzz for the industry that usually doesn't see a lot of business until closer to summer.

"In the summer it's really busy," said Lily Richter of Shady Lane Cellars. "People are just tasting and you don't really get a chance to talk about the wines and things. People that really like wine enjoy coming here in the winter because likely you'll have the tasting room to yourself, sit there and try everything and talk about it and learn about things."

With temperatures reaching the mid-40s, it allowed tourists to travel on clear roads and gave them more time to enjoy the tasting experiences.

If you're interested in visiting Michigan wineries yourself, you can find a full list of them here: MI Wineries