WalletHub: Michigan one of least racially integrated states

A timely new study published by WalletHub brings to light just how integrated blacks and whites are throughout the United States.

With Martin Luther King, Jr. Day around the corner and 92 percent of blacks saying whites benefit a great deal or a fair amount from advantages not available to blacks – versus 46 percent of whites who agreed with that statement.

WalletHub analyzed all 50 states and the District of Colombia to determine which ones have seen the most racial progress.

To measure America’s progress in harmonizing racial groups, the study measured gaps between blacks and whites across 23 key indicators of equality and integration with data set ranges from median annual income to standardized-test scores to voter turnout.

The report examines the differences between only blacks and whites in light of the high-profile police-brutality incidents that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and the holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who played a prominent role in the Civil Rights Movement to end segregation and discrimination against blacks.

According to the study, Michigan was ranked 42nd out of fifty for racial integration and 24th for racial progress.

Michigan was found to have the third highest unemployment rate gap and the lowest change in unemployment rate gap, but it did however have the highest change in standardized test scores gap.

You can view the full report here.