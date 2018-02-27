VP Mike Pence to be in Michigan this week

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Michigan later this week.
Politico reports he is expected to be in Detroit on Friday.
The website says Pence will hold first hold an official event with America First Policies — a public policy nonprofit that is backed by President Donald Trump — to tout recent tax cut legislation. Pence will then speak at an event hosted by the Great America Committee PAC, a Republican political action committee founded by Pence.
The America First event will be at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel Detroit Hotel downtown starting at 4:30 p.m
Politico says Pence was coming with state Attorney General Bill Schuette, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor this year.