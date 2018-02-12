Vote of no-confidence meeting scheduled for Tuesday

Faculty members at Michigan State University are scheduled to hold a vote of no-confidence in the board of trustees this week.An emergency faculty meeting is set for Tuesday at noon on campus.

It comes in response to the board of trustees appointing John Engler as Interim President amid the Larry Nassar scandal.

Last weekend, MSU's Academic Congress overwhelming approved the measure.

If it passes at the faculty senate meeting, members of MSU's Steering Committee would call on the entire board of trustees to resign immediately.