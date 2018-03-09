Volunteers needed to help make food boxes for local kids

Local residents of Dewitt will be packing boxes of food for hungry children on Saturday.

The event is happening at 10 a.m. on March 10 at DeWitt Junior High School.

One out of four local children struggle with hunger, according to Generosity Feeds officials.

Generosity Feeds is a non-profit teaming up with Clinton County to pack about 10,000 nutritious meals on Saturday. These meals will be distributed to children locally.

Generosity Feeds dedicates itself to "feeding American children who struggle with hunger."

“Children can’t be expected to do well in school when they’re hungry,” said Ron Klabunde, Founder and CEO of Generosity Feeds. “Their parents may feel forced to sacrifice nutritious food for heat and warm clothing. This event will help as thousands of nutritious meals are packed and distributed to local families.”

Volunteers are still needed to help pack the boxes - even kids as young as 3-years-old can participate.

Each meal costs about a dollar to make so donations to help cover costs are appreciated. Any donations given are tax-deductible.

A link is provided with this story with more information on the event and how you can help.