Volunteers distribute gas gift cards to community members

Fair
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
A Mid-Michigan church spent the weekend handing out gas gift cards to unsuspecting community members.
Over the month of February, the Crossroads Community Church of Stockbridge raised over $1,600 to do so.
The church used gas cards as a simple way to show their love and support to the community.
Around 25 volunteers gathered Sunday to help hand out the gift cards at area gas stations. Volunteers split up and went to nearby Shell, Mugg and Bopps, and Marathon locations.
The Crossroads Community Church of Stockbridge is located at 950 South Clinton Street in Stockbridge.