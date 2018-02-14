Vigil for Giovanni Yeje includes march to house where he was shot

In 2014, Giovanni Anistasio Yeje died of a gunshot wound in Lansing.

Lansing Police reported at the time that they didn't think it was a random act and the shooting was under investigation.

This year, on February 14 at 9 p.m., friends and family of Yeje will hold a vigil to mark his birthday.

The case was never solved and the family thought that this event would help them with coping with his death.

The vigil begins at Eastern High School where all participants will light candles and release balloons. Then people will march from Eastern to the house Yeje was killed at on Pennsylvania Avenue to honor him.