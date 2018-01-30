Vigil for fallen Detroit Police officer

People from the Detroit community gathered Monday for a vigil to honor Glen Doss, a Detroit police officer who died on Sunday.

The vigil took place at the seventh precinct in Detroit.

Doss was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call last Wednesday.

He was taken to the hospital after the incident.

On Sunday, he was taken off of life support.

The man accused of shooting Doss is facing first degree murder charges.

The funeral for Doss will be Friday morning in Detroit.