VIDEO: State Police urge drivers to make room for emergency vehicles

In an effort to remind drivers to slow down and give emergency vehicles room, Michigan State Police released dashcam video of a car slamming into a crash scene.

From the trooper's patrol car, you see a car on a tow truck as crews worked to clear an accident scene. You can hear a loud noise, then a car slams into the truck.

The trooper had the driver and passenger from the original accident in his patrol car. You can hear their screams when they see the crash. Fortunately, no one got hurt.

The driver that hit the tow truck was charged with speeding and failure to yield or move for an emergency vehicle.