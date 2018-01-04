VIDEO: Burglary caught on tape

The owner of a Lansing body shop hopes someone will recognize the man who broke into his building Tuesday night.

It was captured on surveillance video at Vision Collision on S. Pennsylvania Avenue. Owner Jack Brown says an employee came to work Wednesday morning to find the business had been broken into. The burglar busted out a window and stole laptops and cash.

Brown says police told him there's been a rash of burglaries in the area recently. "They told us that this has been going on for two weeks pretty much between Miller and Mt.Hope, up and down Pennsylvania Avenue for about two weeks now. They did say the Cadillac dealership was broken into and a couple other shops up and down the street, so they think it's somebody local, just an opportunist."

We are working to confirm the string of burglaries with Lansing Police. We will let you know as soon as we find out more.