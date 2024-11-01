VIDEO: 2024 state Christmas tree is making its journey to the State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - A tree from Eagle Township was selected as the official 2024 state Christmas Tree.

Friday, November1, a harvesting ceremony was held by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The tree will be transported from Eagle Township to the state capitol, where it will be lit as part of the 2024 Silver Bells in The City event on Friday, November 22.

Neighborhood Reporter Russell Shellberg is following the tree's journey to the State Capitol.

8:30 AM:

Workers prepare for the harvesting ceremony.

State Christmas Tree's Journey Part 1

10:00 AM:

Neighbors gathered around the tree for the harvesting ceremony.

State Christmas Tree's Journey Part 2

10:45 AM:

The 2024 State Christmas Tree is officially harvested and on its way to the State Capitol.

State Christmas Tree's Journey Part 3

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

