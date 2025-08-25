Victims identified in Saturday morning deadly crash in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police have identified the two victims who died after a single-car crash early Saturday morning.

Police say Cheniya Rogers, 20, and Nathan Pentecost Jr, 2, died after the car struck a utility pole near W Oakland Ave in Lansing.

Five people were involved in the crash.

A 23-year-old and a 33-year-old were hospitalized in stable condition, and a 29-year-old was in critical condition.

There have been no updates on their condition or identities.

