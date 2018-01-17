Victim Statements continue to be heard in Nassar hearing

Former MSU and Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar will be back in an Ingham County courtroom Wednesday as part of what is expected to be a week long sentencing hearing.

29 of his victims, both women and girls, faced Nassar in Judge Rosemarie Aqualina's courtroom on Tuesday sharing their pain and anguish after being sexually abused by Nassar.

Kyle Stephens was just six-years old when she says the abuse began. She's the woman Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting in his home when she was visiting with her parents. Stephens says her father committed suicide once he realized she was telling the truth.

"For me it was a girl wanting the pain to stop so badly that she woke up for months to the thought I want to die. For me it was a girl getting out her gun, and laying it on the bed to remind herself that she has control over her own life," Kyle Stephens said.

All 125 women and girls who've filed reports about Nassar with police have been given the chance to give impact statements at his sentencing this week.

Court officials say 98 of them plan to do so, either in person or through submitted written statements Judge Aquilina will hand down the final sentence for Nassar as the hearing wraps up this week.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct last fall. The agreement calls for Nassar to get a minimum of 25-years in prison. Several victims have asked him to be sentenced the maximum of 125-years behind bars. Judge Aquilina herself had some strong words for Nassar in court: "Our constitution doesn't allow for cruel and unusual punishment, and if it did, I have to say I might allow what he did to all of these beautiful souls, young women in their childhood, I would allow someone or many people to do to him what he did to others."

