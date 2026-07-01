Victim identified in fatal teen shooting

Lansing police have identified the teenager who was shot and killed early Monday morning near the 2100 block of W. Hillsdale Street in Lansing.

Authorities on Tuesday afternoon identified the victim as 15-year-old Deron James. No other details surrounding the shooting were released Tuesday.

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to provide the latest updates in the case.

A massive police presence was spotted early Monday morning near St. Joseph Park.

Later Monday afternoon, Lansing police officials said the 15-year-old was shot and killed around 3:30 a.m.

Responding officers found the teenage boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving measures until the Lansing Township Fire Department arrived and took over medical care, police officials said.

Despite those efforts, James was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not released any further details about the shooting, including a possible motive or whether anyone else was injured.

Officials have not said what type of weapon was used.

