Victim and suspect identified in Saturday's shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — We now know the names of the victim and the suspect following a deadly shooting on Saturday, June 15th in Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department tell us that they were called to the 4000 block of MacDougal Circle just after 10 pm.

We’re told that they found the victim, Thomas Blackmon, shot in the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say that he and the suspect, 19-year-old Keijuan Eskin, were allegedly together earlier in the night at Thomas’ house.

We're told that the two had gotten into an argument and Eskin is accused of shooting Thomas multiple times.

Eskin was arrested near Saginaw.

He has been arraigned in Eaton County with no bond.

If you know anything about this investigation, you’re being asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517- 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

