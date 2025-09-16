Vice President JD Vance to visit Michigan manufacturing facility

Vice President JD Vance will visit a precision metal stamping facility in Howell, Michigan on Wednesday to deliver remarks on President Trump's tax cuts for working families and businesses.

The visit comes as the Trump administration continues to promote its economic policies aimed at supporting American manufacturing and providing tax relief to workers and businesses across the country.

Vance is expected to highlight how the administration's tax policies are benefiting manufacturing workers and companies in Michigan, a key industrial state that has been central to national discussions about American manufacturing competitiveness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.