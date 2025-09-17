HOWELL, Mich. — Vice President JD Vance is visiting Hatch Stamping Company in Howell today to discuss President Trump's tax cuts for working families and businesses.

The Vice President will address tax cuts aimed at working families and businesses during his Livingston County visit.

Local Republicans expect Vance may also address political violence following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Livingston County Democrats hope he'll address manufacturing job losses and rising costs affecting residents.

WATCH: Vice President Vance visits Howell to promote Trump administration's economic policies

Vice President JD Vance headed to Howell today

I'm at Hatch Stamping Company in Howell where Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to speak about President Trump's tax plan. According to the White House, his remarks will focus on tax cuts for working families and businesses.

"Manufacturing is the backbone of our economy especially for small businesses," said Norm Shinkle, a local Republican.

Shinkle tells me he is pleased to see Vance returning to the 7th Congressional District.

"I think he's promoting the Big Beautiful Bill; there's just a lot of stuff in there," Shinkle said.

Shinkle believes the Vice President will likely address political violence following Republican influencer Charlie Kirk's assassination. Vance hosted Kirk's radio show earlier this week.

"It's going to have a big impact in our society, and I don't know how JD could come or go anywhere without referencing or talking about it in some way," Shinkle said.

Judy Daubenmier, a Livingston County Democrat, told me she hopes Vance addresses the manufacturing job losses Michigan has experienced over the past couple of years.

"They should point that out as long as they're here at a manufacturing facility," Daubenmier said.

Daubenmier mentioned other topics she believes should be addressed during the Howell visit.

"I think he could spend some time talking to the farmers seeing export markets disappear, the people in the 7th district losing their healthcare or seeing premiums spike, or people looking at grocery prices continue to go up instead of going down," Daubenmier said.

Fox 47 News will have more coverage of the Vice President's visit to Howell throughout the day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.