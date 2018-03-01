Veteran fighting county over taxes

They risked their lives to fight for this country, got injured, and the government forgives their taxes. Or at least it's supposed to. When a local veteran didn't get the tax break he qualifies for, he contacted FOX 47's Alani Letang

Anthony Patchell was deployed twice, including the Iraq war in 2003 and Bosnia in 1995. He now suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is no longer able to work. When he and his wife moved to their home in Atrim Township they filed for property tax exemption. They were approved but are still fighting the county to get it.

"Your stomach drops out, its hard," said Amanda Patchell, wife of the veteran.

Under the Michigan Legislature, the General Property Tax Act states the county treasurer shall cancel taxes when a disabled veteran is eligible for the exemption. Amanda and Anthony Patchell have an approval that indicates 100% exemption from the homeowner's principal residence. "The VA pays me to stay home and take care of him, he's a fall risk he's got traumatic brain injury so it's not like I can go out and work more hours," said Amanda.

It was never a problem when they lived in Shelby Township, and their taxes were exempt. But when they moved to this home in August 2016 the told Letang the process hasn't been easy.

"I've known veterans across the state that have been through the process, we are the only ones that have had any problems, and for some reason ours, even though it's the same they are applying a lot differently," said Anthony Patchell, veteran. Amanda and Anthony just want to get to the bottom of this

Amanda said, "We've been going back and forth with the township and the county, we've gone to the state representative. I've talked to the Michigan Veterans agency,"

"What has the state representative said?" asked Letang. "That we are right" Amanda answered.

So far the Patchells told Letang they have not gotten a straight answer from Shiawassee County or Antrim Township on what the problem is. "Every time we ask for clarification, they just go it's proration, that not the question we asked, it's never going anywhere, we've talked 15 times with the township trying to get this fixed," said Anthony. Proration meaning new homeowners are supposed to pay the remaining taxes on the house after the previous owner moves out.

Anthony said, "even though we are tax exempt we have paid the taxes in closing," The Patchell's showed Letang a receipt of those taxes paid and then a check for partial reimbursement from the township. But they are still getting a bill.

"These guys they've already given everything that they can, and this is supposed to make their lives a little bit easier and this is just more trouble than it should be," said Amanda.

The Patchells received a letter of forfeiture with a deadline of March 1st, 2018. Letang spoke with the Shiawassee County treasurer who told her he is in the process of handling the case with legal counsel. He promised to call Letang back tomorrow

We will let you know what he says.