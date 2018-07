Lansing, MI (WSYM) - An orange barrel alert for drivers in the capitol city this morning.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light will be closing Verlinden Avenue from West Saginaw to West Oakland starting Wednesday.

BWL crews will be working on water mains on that street

Also, reminder that Cedar Street from East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue to Liberty Street is closed currently for a separate project.

Both projects are expected to be done by Thursday