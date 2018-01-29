Using a zinc supplement to fight the flu

Cold and flu season is here in full force.

To boost your immune system and try to prevent yourself from getting sick - many people take a *zinc supplement.

To prevent yourself from getting sick - taking zinc may seem like a no-brainer to boost your immune system. But is it really the answer?

Pharmacist Chris Smith said, "Taking zinc every day as a supplement probably isn't the best approach for reducing the frequency of colds. The evidence for using it to profulac or prevent colds is not very strong."

Although he doesn't suggest using it daily for prevention, Chris does say taking it when symptoms first start could be beneficial.

"Zinc has some evidence of shortening cold symptoms if it is taken within the first 48 hours of cold symptoms. It can shorten the duration of the cold symptoms for maybe one or two days. And the common cold is typically 10 days for most people."

You can find zinc over the counter in several forms at your local pharmacy.

"It can be just in a pill that you swallow immediately. That would be used for a zinc deficiency after talking with your doctor. But things for the common cold, popular products are lozenges and oral liquid.

The most popular product for the common cold is Zicam like products. And they are lozenges so they are things you dissolve in your mouth."

Pharmacists say zinc supplements are for people with zinc deficiencies and you should see your doctor before taking them.