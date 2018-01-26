US Olympic Committee to USA Gymnastics board: Resign or else

The US Olympic Committee's CEO has asked all members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors to resign. That's according to a letter obtained by FOX 47.

Scott Blackmun said USAG will lose its status as a sports governing body unless the board resigns by Wednesday and an interim board is in place by February 28.

Three top USA Gymnastics board members resigned earlier this week, but the board still has 18 other positions.

Blackum's request comes just a day former U.S. national team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced between 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 young women and girls.

During days of emotional impact statements, numerous victims criticized both USAG and the USOC for failing to protect athletes from Nassar’s abuse.

"We do not base these requirements on any knowledge that any individual USAG staff or board members had a role in fostering or obscuring Nassar's actions," Blackmun wrote. "Our position comes from a clear sense that USAG culture needs fundamental rebuilding."

