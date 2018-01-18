U.S. Marine stabbed to death at Camp Pendleton graduated from Michigan high school

A U.S. Marine accused of stabbing another Marine to death at Camp Pendleton in California is in custody.

And FOX 47 has learned the victim has ties to Michigan.

The U.S. Marine Corps says Private First Class Ethan Barclay-Weberpal was attacked by another Marine on the military base just north of San Diego Tuesday morning.

According WJRT out of Flint, the 18-year-old graduated from Almont High School in Lapeer County last May. He enlisted in the Marine Corps two months later.

Marine Corps officials said Barclay-Weberpal was assigned to Lima Company, Headquarters and Services Battalion.

He had been awarded the National Defense Ribbon.The other Marine involved in the attack was assigned to the same unit. Their name has not been released.

But NBC15 in Madison, Wisconsin is reporting that Marine was taken into custody after the incident.

In a Facebook post shared with friends on Wednesday, Barclay-Weberpal's father wrote “with excruciating sadness and tears” his son was stabbed and killed by another Marine.