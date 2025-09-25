US Justice Department sues Michigan for refusal to provide voter registration lists

LANSING, Mich. — The United States Justice Department is suing the state of Michigan for failing to provide voter registration rolls.

Thursday, the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division announced the filing of federal lawsuits against Michigan, California, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania for failure to provide their statewide voter registration lists upon request.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said, “Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure — states that don’t fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in court.”

According to the lawsuits, Attorney General Bondi is enforcing the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), to ensure that states have proper and effective voter registration and voter list maintenance programs.

The Attorney General can also use the Civil Rights Act of 1960 to demand the production, inspection, and analysis of statewide voter registration lists.

