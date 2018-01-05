U.S. figure skating finals continue Friday night

We are just 34 days away from the Winter Olympics where team USA will take on the world in South Korea.

Friday night, the U.S. figure skating finals continue, with Lansing area native, Hannah Miller giving it a go, along with other American figure skating hopefuls battling for a spot on the Olympic roster.

Nathan Chen is a US Olympic team hopeful - "There is a lot of pressure that comes down to the Olympics."

Yes, one slip, or fall and an Olympic dream could come to an end.

So far, 19-year-old Bradie Tennell has been the jewel of this competition with a record setting score in the women's short program..

"I felt like I was very prepared and I did the program I'd been practicing so I'm very happy," Bradie Tennell said about her performance.

Others stars to watch.. Olympic veteran Ashley Wagner..

The Shib-sibs, brother and sister ice-dancing duo Alex and Maria Shibutani..

And eighteen-year-old Nathan Chen, the first skater ever to land five quad jumps in one program during last years' championships and the only undefeated male skater in the world this season.

"I never really want to lose to myself, even on a day-to-day basis at practice and I think that is something that will carry me on through the Olympics," Chen said.

And hopefully next month...all the way to the medal stand in Peyongchang.

The Olympic team spots are on the line for the ladies tonight at the U.S. Figure skating championships at 8 pm right here on NBC.

Nathan Chen and the men skate tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports.