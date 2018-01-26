U.S Education Secretary Betsy Devos sued over sexual assault investigations

US Education Secretary Betsy Devos is being sued over how sexual assaults on college campuses are investigated.

Last fall, Devos issued a new guidance telling colleges how to deal with rape and harassment claims.

Six civil rights advocacy groups are arguing the old Obama-era rules included critical protections for survivors, and these new guidelines are having a negative effect on survivors coming forward.

Devos announced the changes to the Title Nine policy in September, saying it was a "failed" Obama-era system that didn't offer enough protections for the accused.

The Education Department is expected to debut more Title Nine reforms in March.