U.S Education Secretary Betsy Devos sued over sexual assault investigations

Fair
HI: 49°
LO: 42°
US Education Secretary Betsy Devos is being sued over how sexual assaults on college campuses are investigated.
Last fall, Devos issued a new guidance telling colleges how to deal with rape and harassment claims.
Six civil rights advocacy groups are arguing the old Obama-era rules included critical protections for survivors, and these new guidelines are having a negative effect on survivors coming forward.
Devos announced the changes to the Title Nine policy in September, saying it was a "failed" Obama-era system that didn't offer enough protections for the accused.
The Education Department is expected to debut more Title Nine reforms in March.