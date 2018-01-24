US-127 south at Cedar St. will be closed until Thursday

US-127 is closed at Cedar Street in Mason. You can still exit there - but expect major delays.

South Street is also closed. If you plan on continuing on SB US127, it would be better to exit at Holt Road, turn right, and take a left at College Road (at the traffic light.) Stay on College Road for 5 miles and turn left on Kipp Road, where you can then get back on southbound US12

According to MDOT a truck hauling an excavator that was too high, hit the outside beam of the bridge, damaging it.

MDOT needs to remove that beam over southbound US-127 and replace it.

They are planning to begin the repairs Wednesday night and have it wrapped up on Thursday morning. It is not known at this time when the South Street bridge will reopen.