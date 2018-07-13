US-127 shut down for several hours Friday due to semi accident

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - A semi truck accident forced both lanes of US-127 Southbound at Saginaw Highway in Lansing to be shut down for hours on Friday morning.

The roadway re-opened just before 7 AM.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area while several departments worked to clean up the scene.

When crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. they found the semi-cab in the median of U.S. 127 just South of the Saginaw/Grand River exit ramp.

Several gallons of fuel were reportedly spilled by the accident.

Police think the semi hopped the median. It was was resting on the guardrail when they arrived.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time and the highway is reopened.