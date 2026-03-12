LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is set to begin the third phase of the US-127 reconstruction project Monday between Lake Lansing Road and I-69 in Ingham and Clinton counties.

WATCH BELOW: US-127 reconstruction project phase 3 set to begin Monday in Ingham and Clinton counties

US-127 reconstruction project phase 3 set to begin Monday in Ingham and Clinton counties

The work includes improvements to both northbound and southbound lanes, bridge improvements, sound wall installations, intelligent transportation improvements, and zone safety upgrades.

Aaron Jenkins with MDOT said the project is scheduled to be completed by November.

"I understand that it's a temporary heartache to have to put up with this but just give yourself a few extra minutes to get to where you have to go and when the dust settles everything will be nice and you'll be glad we have much better roads to drive on."

Visit the project [michigan.gov]website [michigan.gov] to learn more about the US-127 project and to sign up for email notifications through GovDelivery. For the most up-to-date information on detours and construction updates, please visit [mdotjboss.state.mi.us]Mi Drive [mdotjboss.state.mi.us].

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.