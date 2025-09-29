Urban Air: Share your road trip diaries on the way to Eaton Rapids

LANSING, Mich. — FOX47 News is going on the road this week for the Urban Air Streamer event in Eaton Rapids.

The popular event is coming back to the city from October 2 - 5, for the first time since 2019.

The 4-day community event brings neighbors and visitors from across the country to camp in the heart of downtown Eaton Rapids.

We want to feature your journey to Urban Air.

Just send us a 30- to 60-second video from the road as you travel to Eaton Rapids.

Follow this checklist:



Film a short 30–60 sec video (vertical or horizontal) Say your name, hometown, and location Show us something from your trip! Email your video to: newsteam@fox47news.com

The first video airs Monday, September 29, so send yours in as soon as possible!

