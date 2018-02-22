UPDATED: Multiple roads closed due to flooding

Many mid-Michigan roads are under water from the recent heavy rainfall.
LANSING Northbound Aurelius at Jolly is closed due to large potholes. Kalamazoo street between Marigold and Clippert is closed due to water completely over the roadway. Northbound Pennsylvania at Baker is closed due to water over the roadway.
EAST LANSING Drivers be aware that Kalamazoo Street, from Marigold Avenue to Clippert Street, is currently closed to traffic due to water over the road in East Lansing. Barricades are in place and drivers should seek alternate routes. Community members are reminded that they can report flooding on streets/roadways to the East Lansing Department of Public Works by calling (517) 337-9459.
Several Roads closed due to flooding: 1. Okemos Road Closed at Central Park and Gaylord C. Smith (flooding) 2. Hillcrest/Seminole (flooding) 3. Van Atta North bound lane (north of bridge at Harris Nature Center - flooding) 4. Okemos Road North bound lane North of bridge (pothole with cones up) 5. Okemos Road North bound lane in front of Delta Dental Large Pot hole with barrel blocking roadway (large pot hole) 6. Nakoma Closed at bridge (flooding) 7. Huron Hill/Nakoma (flooding) 8. Ottawa/Nakoma (flooding) 9. Ottawa/Woodcraft (several houses on Ottawa North of Woodcraft cut off - flooding) 10. 4751 Woodcraft just West of Ottawa last house open (flooding) 11. Several houses on lower portion of Lagoon water closing in (flooding) 12. House on end of Liverance water closing in. (flooding) Harris Nature Center, Ferguson Park, Legg Park and Wonch Park are also closed due to flooding.
CLINTON COUNTY UPDATED ROAD CLOSURE LIST AS OF THURSDAY FEB. 22, 2018 at 8:00am The following roads are closed until the water receeds: Bauer from Taft to Dexter Trail Cutler from Wacousta to Forest Hill Pratt from Jones to Clintonia Howe from Chandler to Watson Watson from Clise to Cutler Bauer from Stone to Island Hyde from Bauer to Wacousta Wright from Stone to Island Taft from Forest Hill to Wacousta Gratiot (North County Line) Maple Ave from Harris to Ely Hwy Forest Hill from Centerline to Taft Watson from Hall to Colony Faragher from Harmon to Birmingham Centerline from Airport to Grove For questions, call the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 517-224-5200
EATON COUNTY Check link provided to see map of flooded roads.
INGHAM COUNTY As of 11:40 a.m. Feb. 22: Grand River Ave. (M-43) is completely closed from Marsh Road west to Park Lake Road — also Okemos Road is closed from Hamilton Road north to Gaylord C. Smith due to flooding.
Linn Road between Meech and Dietz Bell Oak Road between Shaftburg and Harris Nakoma Dr. and Ottowa Dr. in Okemos Toles Road Between Aurelius and Eifert Dennis Road between Dietz and Snedeker Meech Road between M-43 and Linn Mccue Road Between Eifert and Gunn Okemos Road Between Central park dr. and Haslett Frost Road between Meridian and Berkley Meridian Road between M-36 and Brown Olds Road between Meridain and Cooper Harper Road between Okemos and Wolverine Hillcrest Subdivision Meridian Road between Button and Jolly Snedeker between Frost and Dennis Curtice Road between Eifert and Aurelius Wallace and Huschke Roads Between Gramer and Grand River
IONIA COUNTY Avoid the area of M-21 east of Muir at the Maple Ridge Bridge