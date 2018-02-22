UPDATED: Lansing neighborhoods on list for evacuation

They are recommending people with homes in these areas to temporarily leave their residences and stay out of the area until the water recedes.
City engineers are working on a way to lessen the impact of flooding in Urbandale by using construction methods instead of traditional flood barriers.
Lansing Mayor Schor has issued a list of neighborhoods for a voluntary evacuation.
He, along with Lansing Twp. Supervisor Diontrae Hayes and the Lansing Office of Emergency Management are recommending evacuation in the following areas due to flooding: - Urbandale - South of Michigan Ave./East of Fairview Ave./North of 496/West of 127 - Sycamore Park - East of Pennsylvania Ave./North of Mt. Hope St./South and West of the River - Knollwood Willow - East of North Grand River Ave./North of Willow St./South and West of the River - Baker - South of the River/West of Pennsylvania Ave./East of Cedar/North of Baker - Cherry Hill - South of Kalamazoo/North of 496/East of Cherry/West of the River - Riverside - All areas along the River should be mindful of rising water - Riverpoint - South, West and East of the River/North of Elm Street (residential area Northeast of ReoTown) - Tecumseh River - South of Tecumseh River Dr./North of the River/East of Waverley Rd./West of Tecumseh Park - Ravenswood Neighborhood - North of Boynton Dr./South of the River/West of Snowglen Ln.
A shelter is being provided by the American Red Cross beginning at noon on Thursday, February 22. The Shelter is located at the Letts Community Center at 1220 W. Kalamazoo St. in Lansing.
“Safety remains a top priority for our entire community, especially those residents located in the impacted neighborhoods,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “This is why we’re still encouraging citizens in those areas to evacuate. I am deeply heartened by how our community has rallied to support our neighbors.”
Rivers are supposed to continue to rise until Friday even though it will have stopped raining.
To report flooding or other issues please call: Lansing Public Service Dept. at 517-483-4161