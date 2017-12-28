UPDATE: Teens charged in death of man will not be tried as adults

New information Thursday morning on the four teenagers charged in the death of a Michigan man who was hit by a sandbag while riding in a car on I-75 in Toledo last week.

FOX 47 News has learned those teens will not be tried as adults.

The four boys are 13 and 14-years-old.

Police say 22- year- old Marquise Byrd was a passenger in the front seat of his friend's car on December 19 when a sandbag went through the car's windshield that was thrown from the overpass by the boys.

Byrd died last Friday.

Police say the teens also threw other items from the overpass on the same night.